Global 'Spirituality' via 'Education' and SEL, With Lisa Logan
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
3 views • 02/28/2023

There is an enormous threat to children from Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), and there is also a grave danger to the independence of private schools and homeschooling that comes from accepting government funding, warns education researcher Lisa Logan in this explosive interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. It is all part of a global agenda being pushed by the United Nations and UNESCO in particular. First, Logan explains how SEL is being used to manipulate children into radical political, cultural and even spiritual beliefs by hiding behind terms that are not threatening. Next she explains the dangerous spiritual and religious agenda behind this agenda that requires the transformation of children and then society. In the second segment, Logan breaks down how UNESCO and those who want to control all education are using tax funding as bait to get private schools and homeschoolers sucked into the public regulatory system. "Any time you have public money going to private things, it comes with strings," she said.  

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
educationselsdgpublic private partnershipsocial emotional learning
