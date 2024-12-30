RFK Says Fauci Must Be Executed for 'Killing Thousands of Kids'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Once hailed as America’s doctor, Dr. Anthony Fauci is now compared by many to the infamous Nazi, Dr. Josef Mengele - and for good reason.
Like Mengele, Fauci is a psychopath who has pushed science into the realm of sadism and there is an unmarked mass grave in New York state bearing witness to his sickness.
Behind the accolades and the white lab coat lies a chilling legacy: experiments on vulnerable children, lives destroyed, hundreds of child-sized coffins, and a trail of evidence too damning to ignore.
One thing is clear - this isn’t just a scandal. It’s a crime against humanity. And while President Biden seems determined to grant Fauci a sweeping, career-spanning pardon to shield him from justice, others are fighting back.
Mirrored - The People's Voice
