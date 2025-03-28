Spring needs grit—Biohack number 13: Black coffee

Caffeine jacks strength and torches fat. Research shows it boosts focus—key for rugged trails. No cream, no sugar—pure power. Brew up, and you’re a springtime titan!

Source: Journal of Applied Physiology

