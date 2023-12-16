CAPITOL HILL IS THE NEW SODOM AND GOMORRAH

Dr. Jane Ruby, coffee chat





Dec 16, 2023





If foreign enemies having offices in our White House isn't enough, we now have Biden agents having and filming gay sex on Capitol Hill.





Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby or help with the Legal Defense Fund in the baseless $25 Million defamation case filed against her by mRNA inventor, Robert Malone, at https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane





For general donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine

IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! with Augusta Gold & Silver: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby

Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY for10% off and free shipping) MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca Dr. Stella IVERMECTIN/HCQ: https://drstellamd.com/ Promo Code: RUBY

CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com

Apricot Seeds B-17: https://rncstore.com/drjaneruby

Shungite EMF Health: www.modernom.co/ruby

Defund DC: Freedomlawschool.org

PATRIOT MOBILE Cellular Run By Vets: https://www.patriotmobile.com

Use Promo Code: RUBY for free activation!

FARM COMMUNITY: Loxahatchee Coop and Membership

https://www.quantumcollective.world (Promo code: Ruby)





Direct mail address for checks for the show or to the legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410

https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby

DR JANE’S Email: [email protected] Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby

Linktree: drjaneruby | Instagram, TikTok | Linktreelinktr.ee





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v41mtct-capitol-hill-is-the-new-sodom-and-gomorrah.html