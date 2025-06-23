OFF DUTY COP MISTAKES CIGARETTE FOR DRUGS 🚬 COPS THEN TEAR APART HIS TRUCK 🛻 FIND NOTHING❗

In Marysville, Michigan, Jake Kidder was washing his truck at a self serve car wash. An off duty police officer claims to have seen a black man in a Cadillac hand a suspicious bag to Mr. Kidder. Assuming he handed him drugs, he called his on-duty buddies, who responded within minutes. They confronted Mr. Kidder, who responded that the black man was his coworker, who handed him a cigarette. This occurred in St. Clair County, Michigan.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department

1170 Michigan Road

Port Huron, MI 48060

(810) 987-1700





Marysville Police Department

1355 Delaware

Marysville, MI 48040

(810) 364-6300





