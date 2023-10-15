BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Flow state may save us from ourselves… ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of "Stealing Fire" by Steven Kotler
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
2
23 views • 10/15/2023

This is a book about flowstate; the cognitive state of Hypofrontality that enables extreme athletes to flirt with death, artists to draw inspiration from that great bottomless well of human cleverness, and the religious to experience a visceral fellowship and connection to something divine. This is the 3rd book I’ve read authored by wordsmith and ecstatic practitioner Steven Kotler.


Read Book Review 🔖 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/538-stealing-fire

Order 💲 Book

Stealing Fire: How Silicon Valley, the Navy SEALs, and Maverick Scientists Are Revolutionizing the Way We Live and Work https://amzn.to/2qZ1P4p

Keywords
sexvideogamessteven kotlerstealing firestealing fire book reviewecstatic practiceflow sciencecreativity hackflow techengineered ecstasiscreativity biohackhrv for flowvirtual reality for flowstate
