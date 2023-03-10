We asked Church going people, who would draw a bigger crowd, Donald J Trump, or Jesus?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 20, of "The Galilee Gathering" & The results are in from our Bible understanding 90-day test, observations from around the world. At a specially called meeting, who do they think would proportionally draw a bigger crowd to that meeting, Donald J. Trump, or Jesus Christ? (Considering the US population is way over 300 million and two thousand years ago Israel's population was about 6 million).