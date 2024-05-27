BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revocation of Election: Can you REVOKE your election on your first 1040 to ALWAYS pay taxes?
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
36 views • 11 months ago

You may have heard of the “Revocation of Election” process (a.k.a. “RoE”) in which you write a letter to the IRS revoking (withdrawing) your election (choice) to pay income taxes for the rest of your life when you filed your very first IRS Form 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return.

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will explain WHEN you elected to pay income taxes, HOW LONG that election lasts, and the easiest way you can withdraw that choice.

For over 28 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans live free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can live free now with Freedom Law School’s 100% Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. Take the 7 Steps to income tax freedom on the home page of our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomeauditswithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or businessrevocation of election
