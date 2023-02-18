Ohio Train Derailment, Damar Hamlin, Eternal Soul? “Urine Therapy”, Batman, Flat Earth

CTB 2023-02-18 You Have Been Mentally Maimed

Topic list by JSD:

* East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment

> “Palestine” or “Palisteen”?

> Digital ID tracking

> Coordinated false flag event.

* FoxNews is smothered in Rome.

* Rush Limbaugh

* Damar Hamlin

> Stew Peters

> The NFL is a fraud.

> Look at that jacket!

> Hamlin’s tattoos.

> Roman slaves wear earings.

* Steve Wohlberg video on gifts.

* The nature of the soul.

* Rob Knott and Satan’s supposedly biggest lie.

* SDA legalism.

* “Sunday Law” PsyOp

* How long is eternal?

* Jesuit influence on education.

* Scamdemic conditioning.

* Blind obedience.

* Amandha Vollmer

> What to do with waste.

> Lust for animal flesh.

* How to get blocked.

* Gematria (Zac Hubbard).

* Batman

* Terminator franchise.

* Cosmology

* What makes Jake the asshole and Jeran Campanella popular?

* David Weiss: what makes him popular?

* Dan Cohen, why was he pushed onto Jimmy Dore?

* Peter Hotez

* Johnny is too dangerous for YouTube

* Google/YouTube and Netflix dates.

* James O’Keefe

* RFK Jr.

* Pro wrestling and “They Live”

* Muhammed’s moving birthday.

* Who wrote the Koran?

* Jalen Ramsey’s missing Tweet.

___________________________________________________

