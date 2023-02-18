Ohio Train Derailment, Damar Hamlin, Eternal Soul? “Urine Therapy”, Batman, Flat Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2023-02-18 You Have Been Mentally Maimed
Topic list by JSD:
* East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment
> “Palestine” or “Palisteen”?
> Digital ID tracking
> Coordinated false flag event.
* FoxNews is smothered in Rome.
* Rush Limbaugh
* Damar Hamlin
> Stew Peters
> The NFL is a fraud.
> Look at that jacket!
> Hamlin’s tattoos.
> Roman slaves wear earings.
* Steve Wohlberg video on gifts.
* The nature of the soul.
* Rob Knott and Satan’s supposedly biggest lie.
* SDA legalism.
* “Sunday Law” PsyOp
* How long is eternal?
* Jesuit influence on education.
* Scamdemic conditioning.
* Blind obedience.
* Amandha Vollmer
> What to do with waste.
> Lust for animal flesh.
* How to get blocked.
* Gematria (Zac Hubbard).
* Batman
* Terminator franchise.
* Cosmology
* What makes Jake the asshole and Jeran Campanella popular?
* David Weiss: what makes him popular?
* Dan Cohen, why was he pushed onto Jimmy Dore?
* Peter Hotez
* Johnny is too dangerous for YouTube
* Google/YouTube and Netflix dates.
* James O’Keefe
* RFK Jr.
* Pro wrestling and “They Live”
* Muhammed’s moving birthday.
* Who wrote the Koran?
* Jalen Ramsey’s missing Tweet.
___________________________________________________
