Every Non-Sabbath Keeper Needs to Watch This- Your Sabbath Arguments Answered

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sabbath is a hotly debated topic among Christians. Does the Bible really teach that we should keep the Seventh-day Sabbath? Does it really matter which day we keep? Watch and listen as Seventh-day Adventist Pastor Mark Finley dives into the word of God to discover the Bible truth about the Sabbath.
➡️SUBSCRIBE- to HopeLives365 http://bit.ly/Subscribe_HopeLives365
💗DONATE through HopeLives365 website http://bit.ly/Donate_to_HopeLives365
➤QUESTIONS- Post in the comments section of this video
➤Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/HopeLives365/
➤Twitter- https://twitter.com/HopeLives365
➤Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/hopelives365/
➤HopeLives365 t-shirts and merchandise https://teespring.com/stores/hopelive...
➤Website- https://hopelives365.com/
➤Bible Course Website- https://hopelives365biblestudy.com/