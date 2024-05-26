KATT WILLIAMS DISCOVERS THAT THE FBI ☭ CANNOT DETERMINE WHOSE COCAINE WAS FOUND AT THE TATERTOT WH

INGLEWOOD, California—Given a live global platform Saturday night by Netflix, Katt Williams closed out an electric hour of comedy punctuated by multiple audio/visual cues with a call for the United States to pay out reparations for enslaving generations of Black Americans, and citing our eager willingness to fund other nations such as Ukraine right now as proof of concept.





“It is now time for Black people in America to get paid reparations for everything that them and their ancestors have been through in American history,” Williams declared in front of 6,000 in attendance at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, plus upward of millions more watching live on Netflix. “Why now, Katt? Thanks for asking, white friends. I’ll tell you why now. And understand white friends, I don’t speak for all Black people. But I do speak for all n—rs. And you are not supposed to know the difference.”





Williams continued: “The time is now. And understand, white friends. I know you’re thinking, no seriously, Katt, why now? I’ll tell you why. And these are the facts. We just gave $100 billion to the Ukraine. And God bless the Ukrainians. But off the record? We don’t know them n—-rs like that! You could’ve gave that money to Black people. The fuck? We done gave them all that money. The truth is they over there getting their ass whooped over there. You coulda gave that money to the Black people of Los Angeles, and they’d have went over there and whooped their ass in two weeks. Look. It looks like reparations is for Black people. But it’s not. It’s for you, white friend. It’s for you. It’s going to help us, but it’s for you. Sure, every Black person going to wake up with $20 million in the bank. So the fuck what? It’s for you, white friends. You think American been great before? Wait til we got a country full of rich n—rs. This fitting to be the greatest country in the world, bitch!”





The comedian also hoped to persuade more conservative white Americans to support reparations by appealing to their baser instincts.





“White friend, don’t you want to get slavery behind you? You never had a slave in your motherfucking life. Get this past you. You pay them reparations, racism is dead. Get it past you, white friends,” Williams concluded. “Here’s what they won’t tell you, white friends. You pay them reparations, you can say n—r any time you want to, do you hear me?”





Katt Williams: Woke Foke, just the second stand-up special streamed live globally by Netflix after last year’s Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, was one of the centerpiece events of the second-ever Netflix Is a Joke Fest, happening through the first 12 days and nights of May across Los Angeles. Williams had several comedians warm up the audience in the two hours leading up to livestream, and he opened by expressing his gratitude at how far he’d come since his early years. “It was ’99 and the 2000s and I was in this Inglewood at the Hollywood Park Casino for $100 a week, and God brought me 24 Kobe years later, bam! Live. Right here in motherfucking Inglewood. God really is the greatest.”





Part of what drew Netflix to picking Williams for their next live special was his three-hour performance on retired footballer Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, which has racked up more than 68 million views since premiering Jan. 3 on YouTube. The comedian made sure to shout that out early in his hour, too: “I tried to be incog-Negro but thanks to Shannon Sharpe’s loudmouth ass, the gig is up. Everybody knows I’ll tell. But I don’t do no snitching! Y’all know my job. In my spare time I infiltrate the Illuminati. Look for their secrets. Run back. Tell y’all. And they’d kill me if they could, but I’m too fast, and the Lord keep blessing me.”





Although Williams did name-check many entertainers and politicians in the hour—among them, Nick Cannon, Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Da Brat, Trick Daddy, Tory Lanez, Lizzo, Sharon Osbourne, P. Diddy, Wayne Brady, Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—none of it rose to quite the same salacious level as the fires he stoked in January.





For example, lampooning the FBI’s non-investigation into a bag of cocaine found inside the White House, Williams showed a giant photo of a baggie labeled “Hunter’s Blow” to suggest the true culprit, then added: “Hunter on crack. Joe asleep. The only person really working at the White house behind the scenes is Joe Biden’s German Shepherd named Commander.” He then showed a photo of the president with his pooch, while joking about how many Secret Service agents Commander Biden had bitten.





