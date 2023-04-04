DRASTIC INCREASES IN PRICE AT HOME DEPOT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is just one example. I'm wondering if there's other things that are doubling all at once? Or is this just a one off event? I literally went to go get supplies only to find that the edging I needed had doubled since last week. Is anyone else running into anything like this? Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]