Unlocking the Mystery of the 7 Heads in Revelation! 🌄📖 #revelation17 #7heads #babylon #7mountains
Book of Revelation Commentary
Exploring the interpretation of the 7 Heads in the Book of Revelation 17.


Revelation 17: 9 And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth. 10 And there are seven kings: five are fallen, and one is, and the other is not yet come; and when he cometh, he must continue a short space.


18 And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth.


10 Standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Alas, alas that great city Babylon, that mighty city! for in one hour is thy judgment come.


For more information refer to https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/

Keywords
egyptbabylonmediaunited nationscityromegreecerevelation 13persiaassyriarevelation 177 mountains7 heads7 hills7 empires7 kings

