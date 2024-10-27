Why the U.S. Military Is Reviving Abandoned WWII-Era Airfields

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To counter China, the U.S. is racing to upgrade a handful of remote airstrips in the Pacific Ocean. WSJ’s Niharika Mandhana traveled to Tinian Island, where the U.S. is working to clear overgrowth to unearth the runways of a vast World War II-era airfield.
WSJ explores how this construction is part of a wider strategy to combat Beijing’s ability to threaten the U.S.'s larger bases including those on nearby Guam.
Mirrored - WSJ
