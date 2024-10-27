Why the U.S. Military Is Reviving Abandoned WWII-Era Airfields

To counter China, the U.S. is racing to upgrade a handful of remote airstrips in the Pacific Ocean. WSJ’s Niharika Mandhana traveled to Tinian Island, where the U.S. is working to clear overgrowth to unearth the runways of a vast World War II-era airfield.

WSJ explores how this construction is part of a wider strategy to combat Beijing’s ability to threaten the U.S.'s larger bases including those on nearby Guam.

