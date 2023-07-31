Horrendous Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects In A Young Female 💉

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRANSLATION
"So, after I got the COVID vaccine I swelled, I got the 2nd dose and I swelled. And it was 2 years of study to find out. I had a surgery in September last year to remove a tumor from inside of my mouth, that was a benign tumor that wasn't cancer. But now, it evolved to cancer."
Source @Covid BC