Six Events Before Russia Attacks America 06/06/2025

Today we see that America has given Ukraine an Ultimatum to stop the War with Russia. Germany announced a new military partnership with Ukraine and will support Taurus long-range missile strikes on Moscow. In other news, Pastor Stan shares 6 events that will happen before Russia attacks America.
00:00Ukraine’s Ultimatum
04:45Germany Partners with Ukraine
09:36Bombs Down Christians Up
12:41Six Events
18:44Healing Conference
