Six Events Before Russia Attacks America 06/06/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
169 views • 3 months ago

Today we see that America has given Ukraine an Ultimatum to stop the War with Russia. Germany announced a new military partnership with Ukraine and will support Taurus long-range missile strikes on Moscow. In other news, Pastor Stan shares 6 events that will happen before Russia attacks America.


Keywords
americarussiaattacksprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stansix events
Chapters

00:00Ukraine’s Ultimatum

04:45Germany Partners with Ukraine

09:36Bombs Down Christians Up

12:41Six Events

18:44Healing Conference

22:14Our Sponsors

