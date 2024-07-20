The Rock Almighty Weekend On The Rocks With Petra

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

The rap group Whoodini performed a song with the line: "Friends, not many of us have them". Which turns out to be a statement of the sad state of affairs with many humans. Including Christians. In today's devotional find out why our godly friendships are important to our walks with Christ.





The Need for Friendship

Believers should live in community—giving to and receiving from others.

2 Timothy 4:9-22

Independence is a prized attribute in Western culture, but biblically speaking, it isn’t a worthy aspiration. The very fact that the Lord formed the church—a community of believers—should tell us that He did not create us for self-sufficiency or isolation.

