Globalist Plan to destroy Trump and Alex Jones and Infowars

"Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare" by Michael A. Hoffman II is a groundbreaking master work into the machinations of the masonic secret societies. Hoffman discusses an almost, if not subliminal, language being used by the Media, Hollywood, and contained in works of fiction, especially science fiction, which he calls "Twilight Language". Hoffman argues that the serial killings, school shootings, mass shootings, bombings, and other acts of terror are being used in an alchemical act which he calls a "Masonic Psychodrama". These violent acts are part of the sick Hegelian synthesis designed to break the will of the people and allow a police state to be erected with little resistance.

When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism,

a great veil will fall from the eyes of men. They shall then know truth and,

more than that, they shall realize that from the beginning truth has been

in the world unrecognized.

— Manly P. Hall



