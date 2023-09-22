She Loves Her Face Diapers And Covid Vaccines (Pt.1)

I deleted the original video, revised it and re uploaded it on here.

Seattle based "non binary" writer and author Jane A. Kelley sent me not one, but two hate filled screeds on social media, filled with Fuck you anti vaxxer, and fuck all the rest of you wannabe rebels and your denial of science. She told me it was "people like you" who were responsible for her not getting to visit her elderly mother in an assisted living facility during the last few months of her mother's life.

Yes, I am the one who came up with these ridiculous scamdemic rules about not allowing loved ones to visit each other in hospitals and assisted living facilities. I confess, it was me.

Just as a side note, I also have an elderly mother, who two or maybe three years ago was forced to move into an assisted living facility after she broke her hip. When I went to visit her there, the staff made both me and my mother sit outside in the hot sun under a damn tent with face diapers on while they watched us like hawks to ensure we did not remove them. Do you think I enjoyed having myself and my mother both treated like diseased lepers? Hell, no I didn't, but do you see me going after Jane and blaming her for that?