The Wicked Are Sunk Part Two
Pastor Jack Ward
20 views • 7 months ago

9/22/2024

Psalm 9:15-20  The Wicked Are Sunk

Intro:  Why do the wicked, the heathen, the nations of the world think that their evil plans will succeed?  Pride, power and persistence.    They think they are the smart ones, the enlightened ones that is why they have the power…… and they never stop.  They never give up.  They never stop pushing their agenda that goes back to WW I.  They are patient.  They are fighting a losing battle though. They will never win.  They just don’t believe it in their blind lust for power.  But I’ve got bad news for them.  

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
