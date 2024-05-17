Did Michael Cohen sink case against Trump? Hear what CNN panel thinks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN's Anderson Cooper and Kaitlan Collins are joined by a panel of legal experts to discuss whether Michael Cohen, the star witness in the hush money trial against former president Donald Trump, may have hurt the case against Trump with his latest testimony on the witness stand.
