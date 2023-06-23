His job...He sells placentas for $45,000 each

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
June 23, 2023
So he says you cannot sell yours, but the hospital I bet can after they steal it from you. We live in a very sick twisted world. Hospitals sell your child to the state for about $5.000 by tricking you into the whole "birth certificate" scam.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/jZFYRmFnXD62/