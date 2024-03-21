Husky Becomes Obsessed With Homeless Man And Helps Change His Life Forever The Dodo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Dodo
Mar 16, 2024
Husky falls in love with man living on the street in Paris — and the result is something no one could have ever imagined 😭💙
Special thanks to Sora & Thibault! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/colzouti & Instagram: https://thedo.do/lavie-de-sora. Keep up with Bruno on Facebook: https://thedo.do/Brunoz.
Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd
¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o
Follow The Dodo:
Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M
Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT
Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz
Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce
Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn
Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt
For the love of animals. Pass it on.
#thedodo #animals #dog #cat #kitten #puppy
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBdKEpqse38