Husky Becomes Obsessed With Homeless Man And Helps Change His Life Forever The Dodo

Mar 16, 2024





Husky falls in love with man living on the street in Paris — and the result is something no one could have ever imagined 😭💙





Special thanks to Sora & Thibault! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/colzouti & Instagram: https://thedo.do/lavie-de-sora. Keep up with Bruno on Facebook: https://thedo.do/Brunoz.





