🔴💣THE TRUE HISTORY OF ZIONISM. THE ZIONISTS DESTROYED 1300 YEARS OF PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE BETWEEN JEWS AND MUSLIMS. 🔥Zionist and political propaganda build an image of Israel and Zionism that is light years away from reality. Same story for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, through which Zionists are passed off as 'democrats'. 🔺️They also tell us that the reasons behind the conflict are religious and cultural, but this is a lie. ⚡For over 1300 years the Jewish people have coexisted with the Muslim people in a cultural and religious harmony unprecedented in history. Then the Zionists arrived and the massacres, horrors, apartheid and war began. 🔻To know the truth about Zionism, starting from this video document is essential. From the Dalet plan to today. 🔸️Absolutely worth seeing, let's spin it. ▪️Further information below, view them all, it's important.