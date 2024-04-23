He crawled around the city center until exhausted, he lay dying near a children's play area

Pitiful Animal





Pictures of abandoned dogs were what I got every day.

This dog was in the city center, literally abandoned.

He had been crawling around the city center for a long time looking for help.

Until he was exhausted and collapsed near a children's play area.

Only then did we find out and get him out of there.

We called him Rajado.

He still hadn't had surgery because his platelets were very low.

Not to mention the fact that he had ticks that made things worse.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2V-AEaXTZRo