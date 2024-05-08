BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Judicial Smackdown: 2 Huge Victories for Trump
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
173 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 12 months ago

May 8, 2024 - This week Donald Trump got two huge legal victories: the FL Trial has been suspended indefinitely, and the Georgia trial is delayed so a Court of Appeals can consider tossing Fani out on her Fanny. Besides this, we have the results of an election integrity hearing in Georgia, plus the signing of three new election integrity laws for 2024. Finally, we’ll look at what’s happening in the absurd New York bookkeeping trial stemming from an alleged tryst between Trump and pornographer Stormy Daniels. 

Click here for a more complete detail of the election hearing in Georgia.


Thanks for watching and praying!


Subscribe to my free newsletter: 

LoriColley.Substack.com

PrayingCitizen.Wordpress.com


Keywords
trumpclassified documentsgeorgia electionsjack smithfani willisaileen cannon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy