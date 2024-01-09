Create New Account
Jesse Watters | Biden Regime is tanking, the Obamas are staging a hostile takeover
Published 2 months ago

Jesse Watters | The Obamas are staging a hostile takeover. Michelle and Barack are taking over. And Michelle is now sending out the bat signal. If I were Joe Biden, I don't know who I'd fear more: her or Trump.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1744534838638432463?s=20

Keywords
jesse wattersbiden regime tankingthe obamasstaging a hostile takeover

