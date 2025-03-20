CHP Talks: Jacob Watson—CHP Candidate for Oxford!

March 20, 2025: My guest this week is Jacob Watson, our candidate for the Oxford Electoral District in the upcoming 2025 general election. Jacob serves on the Oxford EDA and is excited about representing the CHP platform of Life! Family! and Freedom! Jacob tells us how he heard about the CHP and why he wants to run in 2025. We discuss the CHP’s Fair Tax policy, the importance of protecting innocent human life, Jacob’s daily work as a forklift driver and his recent mission trip with his wife, Jenna, to South America. We also talk about how important it is for more Canadians—young and old—to step up to the plate and offer themselves as CHP candidates so that more voters have a real pro-life choice on the ballot.



