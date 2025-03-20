BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Jacob Watson—CHP Candidate for Oxford!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
115 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 5 months ago

March 20, 2025: My guest this week is Jacob Watson, our candidate for the Oxford Electoral District in the upcoming 2025 general election. Jacob serves on the Oxford EDA and is excited about representing the CHP platform of Life! Family! and Freedom! Jacob tells us how he heard about the CHP and why he wants to run in 2025. We discuss the CHP’s Fair Tax policy, the importance of protecting innocent human life, Jacob’s daily work as a forklift driver and his recent mission trip with his wife, Jenna, to South America. We also talk about how important it is for more Canadians—young and old—to step up to the plate and offer themselves as CHP candidates so that more voters have a real pro-life choice on the ballot.


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
freedomfamilylifeincome taxparliamentelectionspro-lifedebtdeficitchp canadarod taylorpartyoxfordfair taxcdnpolijennachpcanadachp talkschristian heritagejacob watson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy