Blood And Soil 1933 (Blut und Boden) German Subtitles - English Links In Description

With English Subtitles Video Here:

https://archive.org/details/blut-und-boden-blood-and-soil

https://odysee.com/@ThirdReichFilms:2/Blood_and_Soil_Foundations_for_the_New_Reich_1933_6ntuPXhUaf7n:1

https://www.bitchute.com/video/633v74ixlERx/ (Only VPN USA, censored for europe)

https://archive.org/details/blutundbodenbloodandsoil1933completemovieenglishsubs (Login needed, its free)





English Info:

Blood and Soil – Foundations for the New Reich is a 1933 German short film that depicts the Nazi concept of blood and soil.









The film has both dramatic and purely documentary aspects and follows a German farming family whose farm is foreclosed upon, forcing them to move to the city and eventually return to farming in eastern Germany.





The documentary uses both animation and montage to show that the German farmer suffers because Jewish financial interests flood the market with foreign products, refuse to lend money to manufacture agricultural equipment, and seal off people's farms.





German citizens mindlessly buy foreign goods and harm their own farmers.









The trend of urbanization from the economic crisis is shown to be a path to further poverty, decadence, and a reduced birth rate.





German Info:

__

