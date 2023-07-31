Who Saved More Lives - Donald Trump is Stupid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who saved more lives during the National Emergency? Did Chump save more
live as prez or did Pence save more lives as Czar? The answer is
neither of them saved any lives! And it's a debate NOT worth having
because Pence is a Dips**t and Chump is Stupid.
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #mikepence #concern #debate #nationalemergency #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser