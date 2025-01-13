BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Inside Palestine- My 3-Week Journey Through the West Bank
15 views • 5 months ago

Inside Palestine- My 3-Week Journey Through the West Bank

Duration : 1:21:21


Palestine—a name that often grabs headlines, usually for the wrong reasons, especially these days.

I spent three weeks traveling through the West Bank in September and October of 2022, capturing my experiences in the "Behind The Wall" series on my channel.

Now, I’ve rearranged and combined all those videos into one long travel documentary, so you can experience everything I saw, felt, and discovered throughout the entire trip, just as I did—from start to finish.

Please note that this video was filmed before the current conflict between Israel and Hamas began, so the situation today might be a bit different from what you see here.

However, I still hope that through this video, some of you will discover something new and gain fresh perspectives on the region that you don’t usually see in the mainstream media.



Chapters

00:00 Introduction

01:19 Days 1-3 Jerusalem

13:34 Days 4-7 Bethlehem

30:15 Days 8-9 Hebron (H1)

43:28 Day 10 Hebron (H2)

54:42 Days 11-13 Jericho

1:08:03 Days 14-16 Ramallah

1:09:27 Days 17-19 Nablus

1:20:15 Day 20 Jeruesalem & Outro


Behind The Wall (Palestine Travel Series):

   • Behind The Wall (Palestine Travel)


My Socials:

Instagram (travel and daily life) - / nomadic.weswes

Instagram (AI art) - / rovingwes

TikTok - / nomadicwes

Twitter (all in Japanese) - / nomadicwes


Contact:

[email protected]



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQDn5FEC0zo&t

insidethroughpalestine- my 3-week journeythe west bank
