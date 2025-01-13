Inside Palestine- My 3-Week Journey Through the West Bank

Palestine—a name that often grabs headlines, usually for the wrong reasons, especially these days.

I spent three weeks traveling through the West Bank in September and October of 2022, capturing my experiences in the "Behind The Wall" series on my channel.

Now, I’ve rearranged and combined all those videos into one long travel documentary, so you can experience everything I saw, felt, and discovered throughout the entire trip, just as I did—from start to finish.

Please note that this video was filmed before the current conflict between Israel and Hamas began, so the situation today might be a bit different from what you see here.

However, I still hope that through this video, some of you will discover something new and gain fresh perspectives on the region that you don’t usually see in the mainstream media.









Chapters

00:00 Introduction

01:19 Days 1-3 Jerusalem

13:34 Days 4-7 Bethlehem

30:15 Days 8-9 Hebron (H1)

43:28 Day 10 Hebron (H2)

54:42 Days 11-13 Jericho

1:08:03 Days 14-16 Ramallah

1:09:27 Days 17-19 Nablus

1:20:15 Day 20 Jeruesalem & Outro





Behind The Wall (Palestine Travel Series):

• Behind The Wall (Palestine Travel)





