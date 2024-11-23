BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli attack completely levelled a large residential building & damaged everything around it in Nwayreh - mass casualty event
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
67 views • 6 months ago

The attack in Nwayreh completely levelled a large residential building and damaged everything around it. 
5-6 bombs were used. 

That area is extremely crowded and populated. This might be a mass casualty event. 

The building attacked is a 6-story building. 

If it was populated, we are talking about an unimaginable number of deaths 

 Israeli jets are still flying at low altitudes over Beirut.
If someone (an official) was killed tonight or not, do not dare call what happened an assassination. There isn't even news or hints about that. It is just an assumption since it was without a warning and so on. 
No law, rule, mind, nature, God allows destroying a huge residential building full of families to do that. 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
