Lesson 5: The Good News of the Judgment

Memory Text: “Saying with a loud voice, ‘Fear God and give glory to Him, for the hour of His judgment has come; and worship Him who made heaven and earth, the sea and springs of water’ ” (Revelation 14:7, NKJV).If the Bible was ever clear about anything, it’s clear that God is a God of judgment, and that sooner or later, in one way or another, judgment—the judgment so lacking here and now—is going to come and be administered by God Himself, “the Judge of all the earth” (Gen. 18:25; Ps. 58:11, Ps. 94:2, Ps. 98:9). Or, as Paul himself had written: “So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God” (Rom. 14:12).

It's a scary thought, isn’t it? Having to give an account of ourselves before God, the God who knows the deepest things, the God who will “bring every work into judgment, including every secret thing, whether good or evil” (Eccles. 12:14, NKJV)?

This week explored the deeper themes of the judgment in relation to the great controversy raging in the universe, and we will look especially at what happens when God’s faithful people themselves face the inevitable “judgment to come” (Acts 24:25).

Host Take

The law of Jehovah is the tree; the gospel is the fragrant blossoms and fruit which it bears.—Selected Messages, book 1, p. 211.

Sin is sin, whether committed by one sitting on a throne, or by one in the humbler walks of life. The day is coming when all who have committed sin will make confession, even though it is too late for them to receive pardon. God waits long for the sinner to repent. —Ellen G. White Comments in, 3SDABC, p. 1147.

The character we cultivate, the attitude we assume today, is fixing our future destiny. We are all making a choice, either to be with the blessed, inside they City of Light, or to be with the wicked, outside the city. The principles which govern our actions on earth are known in heaven, and our deeds are faithfully chronicled in the books of record....The Lord says, “A new heart will I give unto thee.” The image of Christ is to be stamped upon the very mind, and heart, and soul. The apostle says, “And we have the mind of Christ.” —Reflecting Christ, p. 303.

It is the mingling of judgment and mercy that makes salvation full and complete. It is the blending of the two that leads us, as we view the world’s Redeemer and the law of Jehovah, to exclaim, “Thy gentleness hath made me great” (2 Samuel 22:36). We know that the gospel is a perfect and complete system, revealing the immutability of the law of God. Mercy invites us to enter through the gates into the city of God, and justice is sacrificed to accord to every obedient soul full of privileges as a member of the royal family, a child of the heavenly King. ...The rainbow of promise is an assurance to every humble, contrite, believing soul, that his life is one with Christ, and that Christ is one with God.—God’s Amazing Grace, p. 70.

Are our people reviewing the past and the present and the future, as it is unfolding before the world? Are they heeding the messages of warning given to them? Is it our greatest concern today that our lives shall be refined and purified, and that we shall reflect the similitude of the divine? They must be arrayed in the righteousness of Christ. His name must be written on their foreheads...Christ has engraved the names of His people on the palms of His hands. He will never lose His interest in any dependent soul.—Selected Messages, book 1, p. 56.

