BrightLearn - Biological Economies: Experimentation and the Politics of Agri-Food Frontiers edited by Richard Le Heron, Hugh Campbell, Nick Lewis and Michael Carolan

"Biological Economies: Experimentation and the Politics of Agri-Food Frontiers" introduces a transformative perspective on agri-food systems by proposing the concept of "biological economies." This approach challenges traditional paradigms by emphasizing the performative and enactive nature of research, suggesting that the act of studying food and agriculture actively shapes the systems being observed. The book identifies three key challenges: the shift towards "more than human" approaches, recognizing the vital roles of non-human actors like animals, plants and microorganisms; the rise of a "post-structural political economy" that prioritizes local contexts and diverse networks over large-scale structures and the adoption of enactive research methods that actively engage with and intervene in agri-food systems. A central theme is the idea of "assemblage," which explores how various elements combine to form complex systems, highlighting the dynamic and unpredictable nature of agri-food dynamics. The authors advocate for an experimental approach to research, embracing uncertainty and unexpected outcomes and underscore the political dimensions of food, advocating for a "moral politics" that acknowledges the ethical implications and power dynamics inherent in food systems. Through rich case studies, such as the caterpillar fungus market in Tibet and animal disease control in New Zealand, the book illustrates the interplay between local actors, global markets and biological factors, ultimately calling for a holistic and politically engaged understanding of agri-food systems that can lead to more just and sustainable practices.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.