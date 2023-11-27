Houthis Fire Ballistic Missiles Toward U.S. Warship Aiding Israel-linked Tanker Near Yemen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yemen-based Houthi rebels attacked a U.S. warship with ballistic missiles when it was helping an Israel-linked tanker in the Gulf of Eden. The U.S. said that two missiles landed 10 miles away from USS Mason. The U.S. Naval destroyer was responding to a distress call by the 'Central Park,' which was hijacked by the Houthis