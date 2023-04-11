© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Gen Michael Flynn on Freedom, Liberty, American Values & More! Afghanistan China | Joe Pags
Gen Michael Flynn talks us through the cyber warfare being thrust upon us all from our enemies. How the globe is turning away from the US and how we save our great nation!
www.generalflynn.com
https://rumble.com/v2h1ztg-gen-michael-flynn-on-freedom-liberty-american-values-and-more.html