Proud Boy Gets 17 Years, BLMers Who Burned Cities Get Far Less

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Proud Boy Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison for his actions on January 6. Biggs tore down a fence meant to keep people from getting to the Capitol. A fellow Proud Boy, Zachary Rehl, received a 15-year sentence. These sentences are much more severe than the ones Black Lives Matter rioters who burned police stations and cars received.

Also, Trump just told Americans not to comply with any upcoming virus-related mandates; Tucker Carlson suggests that those in charge may start a world war to keep from losing power in 2024; and the judge presiding over the Trump trial in Georgia is opening it up to TV cameras.

In the second half of the show, Christian Gomez interviews Selwyn Duke about how the transgender revolution is the next phase of the ’60s feminist revolution, and then Christian interviews John Birch Society researcher Peter Rykowski about the Washington spendathon and what needs to be done to restore fiscal sanity.