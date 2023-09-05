BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Proud Boy Gets 17 Years, BLMers Who Burned Cities Get Far Less
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 09/05/2023

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Proud Boy Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison for his actions on January 6. Biggs tore down a fence meant to keep people from getting to the Capitol. A fellow Proud Boy, Zachary Rehl, received a 15-year sentence. These sentences are much more severe than the ones Black Lives Matter rioters who burned police stations and cars received.  

Also, Trump just told Americans not to comply with any upcoming virus-related mandates; Tucker Carlson suggests that those in charge may start a world war to keep from losing power in 2024; and the judge presiding over the Trump trial in Georgia is opening it up to TV cameras.  

In the second half of the show, Christian Gomez interviews Selwyn Duke about how the transgender revolution is the next phase of the ’60s feminist revolution, and then Christian interviews John Birch Society researcher Peter Rykowski about the Washington spendathon and what needs to be done to restore fiscal sanity.  

Keywords
trumpblmcarlsonmandatesproud boysjan 6joseph biggstimothy kelly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy