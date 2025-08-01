Chasov Yar has now left the chat of strategically important cities for Ukraine, one of the main strongholds in Donbass has been liberated by the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on July 31, 2025, that Chasiv Yar was 100% captured after months of fierce fighting for the city. Today on Friday morning, the news of the fall of Chasov Yar will be swept away by a hundred other news stories, but Zelensky will call the Russian liberation of Chasov Yar a fake, and that will be the case, as he has done before with other cities, until it is no longer possible to deny it, and then he will say that "it has no strategic importance." Footage shows Paratroopers from the Airborne Forces raising the Russian Flag on the outskirts of the settlements of Shevchenko and Yuzhny, as a sign of the symbolic liberation of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic.

During the liberation, paratroopers from Ivanovo, Kostroma, and Yaroslavl crossed more than 20 kilometers under constant artillery fire and Ukrainian drone attacks. But Russian forces emerged victorious from this grueling battle, capable of anything, destroying the largest formation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the history of special operations. More than 4,200 buildings were destroyed, 50 of Zelensky's soldiers were captured, more than 30 field artillery guns and 70 UAV teams were neutralized, all under heavy fire over the past day, and 65 civilians were evacuated from the city, the Ministry of Defense reported. The loss of the city was a disaster for the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as Zelensky tried to turn it into a fortress, but now it's all left to the chatter for Kiev and its supporters.

