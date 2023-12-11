Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank - Express Appreciation to YEMEN for HELPING GAZA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In response to Israel's aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni army states that it will strike all ships in the Red Sea en route to Israeli-occupied territories.
Here is what Palestinians in the occupied West Bank think about the announcement made by the Yemeni armed forces.