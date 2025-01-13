© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INSANE VIDEO: Watch The Man Most Responsible For The Worst Fires In California History— Gavin Newsom— Claim That He Has Now Launched An Investigation To Find Out Who's Guilty
FULL SHOW
https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/65069650-6c2c-49da-b3f0-9e2671e5d278
California Gov. Newsom tries to weasel out of blame with reservoir claim — is immediately called out✅
https://nypost.com/2025/01/12/us-news/gavin-newsom-boasts-california-reservoirs-completely-full-quickly-gets-called-out/
Meet the Man Who Waited OVER SIX HOURS to Issue a Local State Of Emergency While Entire Neighborhoods Burned in the LA Wildfires – Life-Saving Federal Aid Also Denied Thanks to Him
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/meet-man-who-waited-six-hours-issue-state/