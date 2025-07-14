1,038 Baptized Across America | Watch the Bible Come to Life at Washington Revival

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What began as a 31-hour journey from Kentucky to Washington turned into a coast-to-coast move of God. Before we even reached the revival in Newport, WA, 19 people were baptized in rivers, troughs, and wild places across the country. In the Badlands of North Dakota, on a ranch in Montana, and in the freezing waters of the Yellowstone River, people responded to the call of Jesus Christ—no stage, no lights, just raw obedience. And when we finally reached the river in Washington… 1,019 more were baptized. This wasn’t a show. This was the Bible — coming to life. “He sent them out two by two to every town and place where He was about to go…” — Luke 10:1