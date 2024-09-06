BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Is It Important to Give Thanks to God Daily?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
16 views • 8 months ago

In this episode of 'Words From The Word,' we explore the power of thankfulness and transformation through the story of the Apostle Paul. Despite being a blasphemer and persecutor, Paul was saved by Jesus Christ and became an example of God's mercy and grace. Join us as we reflect on Paul's journey, the importance of gratitude, and the impact of sharing the Gospel. May this message inspire you to give thanks for the blessings in your life and continue your walk with the Lord.

00:00 Opening Prayer and Welcome
00:39 The Power of Sharing the Gospel
01:02 Rejoice in the Lord: A Song Reflection
01:49 Paul's Gratitude for Salvation
03:11 Paul's Transformation and Testimony
06:09 Reflecting on Our Own Salvation
07:36 The Importance of Giving Thanks
09:36 A Call to Trust in Jesus
11:12 Final Blessings and Encouragement

Keywords
faithspiritual warfarevictoryencouragementspiritual growthchristian livingovercoming challengestrust in godstanding firmwinning in life
