Nefarious: Despair

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fight Like It’s Up To Us — Pray Like It’s Up To Him
* No one will be held accountable.
* That’s where the despair comes from.
* Despair causes paralysis; concern causes courage of conviction.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 9 March 2023
https://rumble.com/v2cgeii-robert-redfield-coward-guest-jack-posobiec-3923.html