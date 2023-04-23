New Revealing Testimony in Hunter Biden Probe reported by Catherine Herridge

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CBS Catherine Herridge reports on new whistleblower testimony. Former CIA dep. director Mike Morell testified in congressional hearing that Anthony Blinken conjured the Oct 2020 letter signed off by more than 50 intel agents that the laptop was a Russian hoax.
"Days after a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020, Sec. of State Antony Blinken, then a Biden campaign adviser, reached out to a former CIA official + “set in motion the events that led” to a statement from intelligence officials say House Republicans."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1649395696422862857