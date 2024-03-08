BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WE SNUCK INTO A CIA BASE IN THE AUSSIE OUTBACK
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
2
111 views • 03/08/2024

 / boy_boy to support the only and probably last channel to prank the CIA.

https://www.patreon.com/Boy_Boy


Thanks to @Ididathing the whole crew at @friendlyjordies for being stupid enough to do this with me.

https://www.youtube.com/@Ididathing/videos


Follow us on twitter:

https://twitter.com/BoyBoy_Official


Sources:


Gough Whitlam Closing Pine Gap

https://www.afr.com/policy/foreign-affairs/arthur-tange-and-gough-whitlam-spy-mystery-was-there-a-crucial-information-gap-20151102-gkoofp


CIA Bugging Australian Parliament Parliament

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/oct/23/gough-whitlam-1975-coup-ended-australian-independence

https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/tantalising-secrets-of-australia-s-intelligence-world-revealed-20190826-p52ku9.html


CIA Coup

https://www.crikey.com.au/2015/11/25/rundle-proving-the-cia-backed-conspiracy-that-brought-down-whitlam/

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/oct/23/gough-whitlam-1975-coup-ended-australian-independence


• SBS Dateline Exclusive Interview with Christopher "Falcon" Boyce

https://youtu.be/mmElu9tx2S0


https://www.abc.net.au/listen/programs/latenightlive/the-dismissal-files/6886174

https://jacobin.com/2020/07/gough-whitlam-dismissal-letters-john-kerr-australia

https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/arthur-tange-the-cia-and-the-dismissal-a-response-to-peter-edwards/

https://web.archive.org/web/20090501230334/http://www.williambowles.info/spysrus/cia_australia.html


Mysterious Plane Accidents

https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/national/call-for-no-go-zone-after-another-qantas-forced-landing-20090102-geapaj.html

https://www.smh.com.au/traveller/travel-news/qantas-flight-terror-blamed-on-computer-20111219-1p1to.html

https://www.smh.com.au/national/i-ve-become-very-isolated-the-aftermath-of-near-doomed-qf72-20190514-p51n7q.html


Pine Gap and Gaza

https://michaelwest.com.au/six-eyes-australias-secret-support-for-the-israeli-assault-on-gaza-through-pine-gap/


American Politicians visiting Pine Gap

https://parlinfo.aph.gov.au/parlInfo/genpdf/chamber/hansards/81320ab7-05a7-4deb-b6c9-aeba0e6b51bf/0177/hansard_frag.pdf;fileType=application%2Fpdf


If you've read this far, you're an insufferable nerd and you should be bullied for it.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Boy Boy

https://www.youtube.com/@Boy_Boy/videos

Keywords
truthconspiraciesmilitary coverups
