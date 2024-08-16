Andy Schectman | Is the Price of Silver Getting Ready to Explode? | Who Has Suppressed the Price? | Teaching Children about the Compounding of Money & Time

We welcome back to the show Andy Schectman from Miles Franklin Precious Metals Investments to talk about why the central banks are suppressing the price of silver and how they are losing the battle because it is being accumulated by the east. Andy explains why he believes that silver will fully accentuate and represent the value of a generation. How does the Military Industrial Complex play into this? Join our conversation and learn how. Email Miles Franklin today at info@ milesfranklin.com. Mention that Moms on a Mission sent you for best pricing. Start a conversation, ask questions, and purchase actual wealth! Diversify and prepare for you and your family’s future!





