Brighteon Broadcast News, July 21, 2023 - The COLLAPSE of the dollar-based international monetary system is now IRREVERSIBLE

0:00 The COLLAPSE of the Dollar

44:58 Interview with Dr. Chris Martenson





- FedNow launches instant payments system

- A pilot project for CBDCs and financial slavery

- All the top people I know are warning of the financial system coming to an end

- James Rickards warns of COLLAPSE of the international monetary system

- Andy Schectman proven correct in rollout of BRICS decentralized monetary system

- Robert Kiyosaki says #gold, #silver and #crypto are the safe stores of value

- Rapid global de-dollarization is accelerating

- People are POOR because they don't know the difference between REAL money and FAKE money

- Those left holding dollars will lose it all

- Mainstream media now admitting the war in Ukraine is LOST

- The US military has become the WOKE laughing stock of the world

- If the US attacks #Russia, the US will lose badly





