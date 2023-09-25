Live Chat with Paul; -157- Gravity Wheels+Fringe Science and UFOs Floating Broomsticks + Skinwalkers

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Gravity Wheels and Gyros Science + UAP anoms and skinwalkers [00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks comments working in side chat and pilled is streaming ok and what is coming up! [00:08:00] (2) Topic Begins - Floating Broomsticks clearly a hoax so how was it done? Paul analyzes and explains 2 ways it could be done knowing limits of camera sensors and backgrounds and distance and MAGIC! [00:33:19] (3) Expedition X at Skinwalker UTAH their best evidence reviewed/enhanced by Paul [00:44:00] (3b) Correction: Paul meant LIKE double exposure not over exposure although some exists LOL [00:47:00] (3c) Now the UAP they captured on a guys large property [00:51:00] (4) Mexican Alien Jaime M. under investigation for crime or removing bodies out of Peru. [00:56:56] (5) Kaku is clueless on UFO video being 100 percent CGI on Strange Evidence S08E05. Paul breaks it down! [00:59:34] (5b) Large Anomaly detected under the south pole of the moon [01:12:00] (5c) Proof a CGI Artist made it as he admits to it [01:14:12] (5d) Optical illusion of boats behind Nuke Reactor are not UAPs above it! [00:18:00] (5e) Paul adds filters to show where the sea and sky meet up to prove it better! Scott lacked doing this! [01:20:50] (6) Now Skinwalker Ranch and Bigelow admits he was scared and his family cos paranormal followed him home [01:41:23] (7) Brandon Fugal and the Antigravity guy Joe Firmage machine Gyroscope [01:52:00] (7b) Greenstreet clip on Fugal investing in this dream machine with some old stock footage with demos and Hal Putoff [02:03:00] (7c) However this idea has been used in space already [02:04:00] (7d) Paul added a bit missed on Firmage Alien claim but Paul re-tells his story of similar appearing over bed attacking him [02:11:57] (7e) Paul tells about stuff he forgot to mention of witches and their broomsticks having a dark past to it [02:16:00] (9f) Back to real working ideas and uses of the gyro with a NASA space station experiment video clip is this why UFOs are stable while hovering too? [02:38:01] (10) Eric LaithWaite lifting heaving weights using gravity wheel idea.. he later was called Fringe Scientist with his claims. Paul breaks it down! [02:44:00] (11) Eric's Royal Xmas Lectures that got him banned [02:48:00] (12) Paul skims to point out a few of the trcik experiments in the same video so get idea and share URL so can watch it fully after the live show here! [03:02:00] (12b) Article on Eric and Fringe Science claims [03:12:00] (13) Paul works out how they use Gyros in space and the forces/energy like in satellites and space station [03:40:00] (13b) Paul talks about aliens having exoskeletons hard shells that can with stand higher g forces / inertia [03:41:00] (13c) and artificial gravity of spin and inner ear sickness space humans get and the best spin rate NASA has worked out at 2 RPM to not get sick and give enough gravity to stop the health problems related to blood flows for brain and limbs. Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.