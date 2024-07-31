BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Is Preaching the Word of God So Important?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
1 view • 9 months ago

In this heartfelt devotional, we delve into the call to live for Jesus and the importance of spreading His word. Through passages from 2 Timothy and John, the message emphasizes God's boundless love and the gift of salvation offered to all who believe. Discover the essential practices of preaching with patience, endurance, and careful instruction as outlined in the scripture. Be inspired to embrace and share the life-transforming power of salvation. Join us as we explore the profound blessings that come with accepting Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior.

00:00 Introduction and Encouragement to Live for Jesus
01:00 The Charge to Preach the Word of God
02:17 God's Love and Salvation
03:42 The Role of the Evangelist
04:38 Endurance in Ministry
08:08 The Gift of Salvation
09:46 Conclusion and Final Prayer

Keywords
churchlast dayspreachheresyfalse worship
