Firstpost





May 7, 2024





Brazil: 800,000 Left Without Water or Electricity as Death Toll Rises | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Since the unprecedented deluge started last week, at least 85 people have died and more than 150,000 were ejected from their homes by floods and mudslides in Rio Grande do Sul state. The rains may have abated, but floodwaters continued their assault on southern Brazil, with hundreds of municipalities in ruins amid fears that food and drinking water may soon run out. The disaster, which experts and the government have linked to climate change, has left the state resembling "a scene out of a war," according to the state's governor. Should Brazil gear up for more such freak weather? Palki Sharma tells you.





---





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5yApL6TyrQ